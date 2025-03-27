Fielmann Group (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Trading Up 8.7% – Here’s Why

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.75 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Fielmann Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

About Fielmann Group

Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment.

