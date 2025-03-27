First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

First Financial Northwest Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $22.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $209.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.47 and a beta of 0.51. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 129.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

