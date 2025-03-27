First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FPA)

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2016 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.03. 2,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $30.95.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
