First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FDTS)

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1232 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FDTS traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.