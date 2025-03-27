First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance
FTRI stock remained flat at $13.33 during trading on Thursday. 39,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,055. The company has a market cap of $110.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $14.12.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.