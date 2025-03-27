First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

FTRI stock remained flat at $13.33 during trading on Thursday. 39,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,055. The company has a market cap of $110.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

