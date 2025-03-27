First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1475 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 42.9% increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
FICS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,114. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $177.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.84.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
