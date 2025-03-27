First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1475 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 42.9% increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

FICS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,114. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $177.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.84.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

