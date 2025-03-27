First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FMB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,217. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

