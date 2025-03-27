First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2561 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FNX traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $110.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,986. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $104.42 and a 52-week high of $127.98.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.