First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Mar 27th, 2025

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEWGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1529 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 17.8% increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of QQEW stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 95,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day moving average of $127.75. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $113.15 and a 12-month high of $136.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Dividend History for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW)

