First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1529 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 17.8% increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of QQEW stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 95,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day moving average of $127.75. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $113.15 and a 12-month high of $136.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.05.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

