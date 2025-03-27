First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Shares of QCLN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 52,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,063. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.49.
