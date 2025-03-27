First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of QCLN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 52,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,063. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.