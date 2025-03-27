First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1394 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.88. 111,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,632. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $107.51 and a one year high of $129.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.52.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

