First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTXR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.30. 3,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $37.32.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile
