First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.26

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,593. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

