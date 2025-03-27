First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FID traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.
About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
