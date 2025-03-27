FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

FLIDF stock remained flat at $52.00 during midday trading on Thursday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

