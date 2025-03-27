Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 65,438,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 62,758,659 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

