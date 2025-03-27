Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Announces Earnings Results

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Franchise Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Franchise Brands stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 140 ($1.80). 184,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,214. Franchise Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 131 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.70). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Franchise Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.10. Franchise Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands Company Profile

In other Franchise Brands news, insider Peter Kear purchased 35,000 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £47,600 ($61,284.92). Also, insider Louise George acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £148,000 ($190,549.76). Insiders own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.

Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.

