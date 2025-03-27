Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.10 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.13). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.13), with a volume of 89,961 shares.

Futura Medical Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

