GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73.77 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 73.25 ($0.95). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 2,202,410 shares changing hands.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of £654.30 million, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.70.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 402.87%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile
GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GCP Infrastructure Investments
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.