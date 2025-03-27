GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73.77 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 73.25 ($0.95). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 2,202,410 shares changing hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £654.30 million, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.70.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 402.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Ian Brown acquired 46,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £35,048.16 ($45,375.66). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

