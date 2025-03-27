Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Stock Price Up 23.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) were up 23.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 329,284 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 56,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.88.
About Geomega Resources
Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.
