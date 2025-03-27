Golden Metal Resources (LON:GMET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Metal Resources (LON:GMET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Golden Metal Resources had a negative net margin of 2,826.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.
Golden Metal Resources Stock Performance
Shares of GMET stock traded up GBX 2.82 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 49.32 ($0.63). The company had a trading volume of 848,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,182. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.66 million and a P/E ratio of -62.15. Golden Metal Resources has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 52 ($0.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.11.
About Golden Metal Resources
