Golden Metal Resources (LON:GMET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Metal Resources (LON:GMET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Golden Metal Resources had a negative net margin of 2,826.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

Golden Metal Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GMET stock traded up GBX 2.82 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 49.32 ($0.63). The company had a trading volume of 848,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,182. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.66 million and a P/E ratio of -62.15. Golden Metal Resources has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 52 ($0.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.11.

About Golden Metal Resources

Guardian Metal Resources plc (“GMET”) is listed on LON as well as on the OTCQX (“GMTLF”) and holds resource development and exploration stage mineral projects in the mining friendly state of Nevada, USA.

