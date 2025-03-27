Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 150,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 452,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Greenidge Generation Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenidge Generation stock. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 251,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Soviero Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.25% of Greenidge Generation at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

