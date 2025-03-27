HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Price

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.
Phunware Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of PHUN opened at $3.14 on Monday. Phunware has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 867.61% and a negative return on equity of 244.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware
Phunware Company Profile
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Phunware
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.