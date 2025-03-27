Head-To-Head Analysis: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) vs. PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PodcastOne and Snap”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $49.73 million 0.76 -$14.73 million ($0.24) -6.33 Snap $5.36 billion 2.92 -$697.86 million ($0.42) -21.97

PodcastOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PodcastOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -11.40% -36.83% -25.09% Snap -13.02% -25.67% -7.55%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PodcastOne and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PodcastOne and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 1 0 3.00 Snap 1 25 7 0 2.18

PodcastOne presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.95%. Snap has a consensus target price of $36.87, suggesting a potential upside of 299.64%. Given Snap’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than PodcastOne.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Snap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PodcastOne has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Snap beats PodcastOne on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, story ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

