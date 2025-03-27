Head to Head Comparison: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) versus NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN)

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NWTN has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ford Motor 3 10 4 0 2.06

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NWTN and Ford Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ford Motor has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.46%. Given Ford Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than NWTN.

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor 3.18% 16.88% 2.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NWTN and Ford Motor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN $583,000.00 215.50 -$40.72 million N/A N/A Ford Motor $184.99 billion 0.22 $5.88 billion $1.46 7.07

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

Summary

Ford Motor beats NWTN on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

