HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Jim Strang Acquires 4,064 Shares

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) insider Jim Strang acquired 4,064 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.33) per share, with a total value of £19,994.88 ($25,743.38).

Shares of LON:HGT opened at GBX 518 ($6.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 516.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 517.93. HgCapital Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 461 ($5.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.08).

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The investment trust reported GBX 4.77 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 91.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

