Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €14.39 ($15.47). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €13.94 ($14.99), with a volume of 186,500 shares traded.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $189.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €12.38.

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 91,366 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 129,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 79,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 75,969 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 4th quarter worth $583,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

