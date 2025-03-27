iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BDVG) Announces $0.05 Dividend

iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BDVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0476 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 1,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

Get iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

About iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The IMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF (BDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of 30 to 40 US large-cap companies with high, stable, and growing dividends. BDVG was launched on Jun 30, 2023 and is managed by iMGP.

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.