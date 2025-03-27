Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $1.64 on Monday. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.32.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Immuneering by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

