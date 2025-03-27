IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Shares Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 671,755 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 358,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Free Report)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.