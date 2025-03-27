IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Shares Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 276,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 164,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

IMPACT Silver Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

