Insider Buying: Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Insider Acquires 164,512 Shares of Stock

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) insider Lord OShaughnessy bought 164,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £195,769.28 ($252,052.63).

Albion Enterprise VCT Price Performance

AAEV opened at GBX 110 ($1.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.03. Albion Enterprise VCT has a one year low of GBX 104 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 128 ($1.65). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.25.

Get Albion Enterprise VCT alerts:

Albion Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a GBX 3.28 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Albion Enterprise VCT’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

About Albion Enterprise VCT

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

See Also

