Insider Buying: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CEO Purchases 5,999 Shares of Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CEO David R. Little bought 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.70 per share, with a total value of $496,117.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at $104,002,941.10. This represents a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 82,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,062. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

