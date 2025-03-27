Insider Buying: Top End Energy Limited (ASX:TEE) Insider Purchases A$48,000.00 in Stock

Top End Energy Limited (ASX:TEE – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Burke acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($30,188.68).
Top End Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.
Top End Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Top End Energy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Top End Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top End Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.