Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 102,083 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $3,441,217.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,496.54. This represents a 94.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,906.28.

PINS traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.29. 5,571,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,864,591. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $358,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pinterest by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,352,000 after buying an additional 6,129,985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $153,829,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,902 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

