Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

BIBL traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 137,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,729. The stock has a market cap of $302.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. Inspire 100 ETF has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $42.48.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.