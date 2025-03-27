Inspire 500 ETF Announces Dividend of $0.80 (NYSEARCA:PTL)

Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7962 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Inspire 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

PTL stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969. Inspire 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $189.17 and a 52-week high of $229.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.19.

About Inspire 500 ETF

The Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 large-cap US stocks, selected based on the issuers proprietary criteria of biblical values.

