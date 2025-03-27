Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RISN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.07. 4,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,851. Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $28.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF alerts:

About Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Inspire Tactical Large Cap ESG ETF (RISN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that tactically shift exposure between US equities and treasurys, or other defensive assets, that are screened for biblically-aligned criteria as defined by the Issuer.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.