Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 25.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,737,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 349,951 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $6,360,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in E2open Parent by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 233,292 shares in the last quarter.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.90 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE ETWO opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $780.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

