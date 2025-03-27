Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 16,990,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 71,954,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

