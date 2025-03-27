International Paper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,831 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,102 call options.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Paper has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of International Paper

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

