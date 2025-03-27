Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inuvo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 73,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 255,590 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

