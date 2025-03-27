Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and traded as high as $69.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $67.96, with a volume of 15,583 shares trading hands.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $375.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

