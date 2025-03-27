IP Group (LON:IPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (19.97) (($0.26)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IP Group had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 106.78%.

IP Group Stock Down 0.9 %

LON IPO traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 42.20 ($0.54). 2,417,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.28. The company has a market capitalization of £402.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.44. IP Group has a one year low of GBX 35.65 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 56.20 ($0.72).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.62) target price on shares of IP Group in a report on Tuesday.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.

