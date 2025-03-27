IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, an increase of 1,523.4% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of IPZYF stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. IP Group has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

