IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IRIDEX has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

About IRIDEX

(Get Free Report)

See Also

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

