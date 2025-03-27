IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IRIDEX has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.94.
About IRIDEX
