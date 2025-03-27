iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $49.55. 13,250,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 44,954,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

