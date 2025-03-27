iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 245,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 131,575 shares.The stock last traded at $73.08 and had previously closed at $73.28.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

