James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of JHX stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 58.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 22.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.