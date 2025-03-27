Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 238.70 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 241.97 ($3.13). 1,843,341,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,725% from the average session volume of 65,247,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.62).
Kingfisher Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 251.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.47.
Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kingfisher Increases Dividend
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.
